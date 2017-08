Australians Jordan Williamsz and Luke Mathews have been eliminated in the men's 1500m semi-finals at the world championships in London.

Australians Jordan Williamsz and Luke Mathews both gave it their best shot before narrowly missing out on spots in the men's 1500m final at the world athletics championships.

Williamsz, 24, was eighth in the faster of the two semis in three minutes 38.93 seconds on Friday to just miss out on the last non-automatic qualifying position.

Mathews, 22, was seventh in the other semi in 3:40.91.

Czech Jakub Holusa (3:38.05) was the fastest qualifier for the final on Sunday (early Monday AEST).