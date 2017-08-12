World No.1 Karolina Pliskova has crashed out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after losing a marathon three-set quarter-final to Caroline Wozniacki.

The 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 win arrived after the delays, which all came during the first set, appeared to boost the sixth-seeded Dane.

Trailing 3-0 when the match was interrupted, Wozniacki appeared relaxed during the breaks.

They gave her time to consult with her father and longtime coach Piotr Wozniacki, before she won five straight games and ultimately took the first set.

"Almost every tournament I've played this year there has been a rain delay so at this point I just have to laugh because I feel like it is following me," she said during a courtside interview after the 3 hour 26 minute match.

"Every time this year when it has been raining I've had a great tournament, so I thought this must be luck."

The delays and Wozniacki's solid all-around game appeared to throw off the big-serving Pliskova, who was playing in her first tournament since becoming the top ranked player.

The victory marks Wozniacki's first career win against a world No.1 and gives the 27-year-old a 6-2 advantage in head-to-head matches with Pliskova.

Wozniacki will face either American Sloane Stephens or Czech Lucie Safarova in the semi-finals.