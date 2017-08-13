The Queensland government has announced new safety measures to protect snorkellers. (AAP)

The Queensland government has announced new safety measures to protect snorkellers on the Great Barrier Reef and other waterways.

Snorkellers identified as being "at-risk" will have to wear flotation devices while diving at the Great Barrier Reef and other waterways as part of a raft of new safety measures.

The changes come after 10 people died in Queensland waters while diving and snorkelling between July and December last year - double the industry average.

Tourism operators will now be allowed to request declarations from people identified as at-risk before they enter the water.

Those people will also be required to wear flotation devices as well as a different coloured vest or snorkel so they can be easily spotted from a vessel, which must have an automatic external defibrillator on board

Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators chief executive Col McKenzie said the changes would result in a safer experience for tourists.

"Our industry strives to ensure world's best practice and once again we have achieved this," Mr McKenzie said.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said a new recreational diving code of practice would also be announced in coming weeks.

An economic report in June 2017 valued the Great Barrier Reef at $56 billion, with the World Heritage-listed icon contributing $6.4 billion to the Australian economy each year.