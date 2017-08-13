What happened on day nine at the world athletics championships in London.

SNAPSHOT OF ACTION FROM DAY NINE OF THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Star of the day: Who else but Sally Pearson? The ultra-tough and tenacious hurdler puts aside a horror run with injuries to win a second world title.

Best Australian performance: Pearson aside, it's hard to go past Patrick Tiernan. Went to the front with five laps to go in the 5000m final and stayed there until 650 metres from home. Finished a very gutsy 11th.

Upsets of the day: Mo Farah and Usain Bolt get beaten in their major championship swansongs in contrasting style. Ethiopian Muktar Edris relegated Sir Mo to the silver in the 5000m. Then Bolt suffered a leg injury in the anchor leg of the 4x100m relay and crashed to the track in distress.

Quote of the day: "Every single emotion that you can hold in your body just came out when I crossed that finish line. It wasn't surprise, it wasn't shock, I was just proud, so proud of what I had done to get here," said Pearson.

Stat of the day: Pearson becomes only the second Australian after Cathy Freeman and Jana Pittman to win two world championship titles.