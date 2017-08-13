A snapshot of the action from the third round of the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND SNAPSHOT

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Kevin Kisner (72). After shooting two four-under 67s to hold the halfway lead, the South Carolina native held his nerve on a tough day of scoring to top the leaderboard going into the final round.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Graham DeLaet. His 68 wasn't the lowest score on Saturday but the Canadian was three-over on his round before going birdie, eagle, eagle, birdie between the 13th and 16th holes to turn his fortunes around and share seventh.

STAT OF THE DAY: This is the fourth time 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen has been fourth or better through 54 holes at a major. On the past three occasions, he either won or lost in a playoff.

SHOT OF THE DAY: DeLaet nearly bagged a hole-in-one at the par-4 14th; his tee shot hitting the hole and bouncing out.

FLOP OF THE DAY: Jason Day. After starting the day two shots off the pace, the Australian crashed out of contention with a series of errors, notably going for the green from the trees en route to a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 18th, resulting in a 77.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "The pins are on knobs. Unless you are in a perfect location, your putt has to be absolutely perfect." -Jordan Spieth

HOW THE AUSSIES FARED: Day (77) slumped to even-par in a share of 16th; Marc Leishman (71) shares 47th at four-over; Adam Scott (74) dropped to eight-over, tied 68th.

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY: Only one round under par was shot by the top-five. Hideki Matsuyama didn't have his best stuff but at six-under the world No.3 left himself a chance to become Japan's first male major winner; sitting one shot back of leader Kevin Kisner.