Yohann Diniz has become the oldest world athletics champion at the age of 39 by winning the 50km walk title while Ines Henriques claimed the women's crown.

The French world record holder, one of the great figures of race walking, produced the second fastest walk in history - three hours, 33 minutes and 12 seconds on the final day of the world championships on Sunday.

Diniz was so dominant en route to his long-awaited first global title that he lapped nearly all the 43-strong field over the 2km looped circuit on The Mall, finishing less than a minute adrift of his three-year-old world record of 3:32:33.

His eight-minute gap over his two distant Japanese pursuers, silver medallist Hirooki Arai (3:41:17) and bronze medallist Kai Kobayashi (3:41:19), was by far the biggest ever recorded in the championships.

Diniz became the oldest male world champion in any event, surpassing another walker, 37-year-old Veniamin Soldatenko. The Soviet athlete won a specially-staged 50km event in Malmo in 1976, seven years before Helsinki staged the first global championships.

Belarussian Ellina Zvereva holds the overall record of being the oldest world champion, having won the women's discus in 2001 at the age of 40.

Diniz's triumph, the first ever in race walking by a Frenchman, came a year after his heartbreak in the Rio Olympic final when he led by nearly two minutes before he collapsed at 37km with heatstroke, dehydration and gastric problems.

He was then hailed as a hero as he got up, insisted on continuing and, incredibly, finished the race in eighth place.

Meanwhile, Ines Henriques smashed her own world record by more than two minutes to win the inaugural women's 50km walk.

The 37-year-old crossed the finishing line in 4:05:56, obliterating her previous best of 4:08:26 which she set in January after the IAAF ratified conditions for a women's 50km record.

Henriques dominated the race from the start to win what is her first major global title, and the first race walking title to go to a Portuguese woman.

Athletes from China completed the podium, as Yin Hang finished in 4:08:58, an Asian record, to claim silver while 20-year-old Yang Shuqing finished with a personal best 4:20:49 to get the bronze.