Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso held off a late challenge by defending champion Marc Marquez to win the Austrian MotoGP.

Dovizioso briefly lost the lead on the final lap but accelerated to overtake Marquez again before the final stretch and win the race by 0.176 seconds. Honda's Dani Pedrosa finished 2.661 seconds back in third.

Marquez, who started from pole position for the fifth time this season, leads the standings and is 16 points clear of Dovizioso with seven races left.

It was Dovizioso's third win of the season after his back-to-back victories in Italy and Catalonia, and Ducati's second straight victory on the Red Bull Ring since the Austrian GP returned to the calendar last year.

Australia's Jack Miller crashed out on lap nine of the race.