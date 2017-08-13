An exhausted Mo Farah after winning silver in the men's 5000m at the world athletics championships. (AAP)

Mo Farah's colours have finally been lowered after the British legend was forced to settle for silver in the men's 5000m at the world athletics championships.

Mo Farah's aura of invincibility after six years of unrelenting success was finally cracked in his very last major track race as he lost his world 5000m title to Ethiopia's Muktar Edris.

Seeking a fitting end to his matchless long-distance racing career before moving to marathon running, the 34-year-old Briton's bid for a fifth straight global 10,000/5000m double was scuppered as he had to settle for the silver.

Yet even in defeat, Farah demonstrated his champion's spirit as he fought back in the dying metres when it looked as if he would be shut out of the medals completely.

In a thrilling finale featuring four athletes careering towards the line, Farah snatched back second place behind Edris, who clocked 13 minutes 32.79 seconds after a searing final lap of 52.6 seconds.

"I gave it all but I had nothing left at the end," a crestfallen and emotional Farah said.

"It's been a long journey but it's been incredible. It doesn't quite sink in until you compete here and cross the line - I had a couple of minutes to myself - that this is it.

"To be honest with you it takes so much out of me. It's not an excuse, but it took a lot more out of me than I realised."

It was a glorious win for 23-year-old Ethiopian Edris, the fastest man in the world this year, who had lost all his five previous meetings with Farah.

Yet just like Usain Bolt in the 100 metres the previous weekend, it did look a race too far for the weary Briton.

To rub in his victory after years of the Ethiopians being tormented by Farah's brilliance, Edris even gave an impression of his rival's famed Mobot celebration as he crossed the line.

"I was highly prepared for this race and I knew I was going to beat Mo Farah," Edris said.

"After the 10km he was maybe tired so he did not have enough for the last kick. I was stronger.

"I didn't have much support but we did it. I did the Mobot out of respect as well for him."