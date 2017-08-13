Australia's Sally Pearson crosses ahead of Dawn Harper-Nelson in the 100m hurdles in London (AAP)

Australian Sally Pearson has won the gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the world athletics championships in London.

Australia's Sally Pearson has capped an extraordinary comeback from injury by winning gold in the 100m hurdles at the world athletics championships.

Competing at her first major global championship since 2013 and having overcome serious wrist, hamstring and achilles injuries, Pearson powered away from the field on Saturday to win in 12.59 seconds.

Her long-time rival Dawn Harper-Nelson from the United States was second in 12.63 and Germany's Pamela Dutkiewicz claimed the bronze in 12.72.

World record holder Kendra Harrison from the US finished out of the medals in fourth place.

"That was bloody hard," an emotional Pearson said shortly after crossing the finish line.

"I've worked so hard, I don't know what has just happened out there.

"I'm so tired but I'm sure it will sink in soon.

"It's been a long journey back from injury, but to get this moment and go and celebrate in front of my family is unreal.

"My husband is in the crowd there somewhere, I'll try and find him and give him a hug soon.

"This is just so incredible, to be a world champion again."

It was a third major 100m hurdles title for Pearson, who had previously won gold at the 2011 world championships in Daegu and the 2012 London Olympics.

The 30-year-old joined 400m runner Cathy Freeman and 400m hurdler Jana Pittman as the only Australians to have won two world track and field titles.

Her next challenge will be winning a third successive Commonwealth title on home soil on the Gold Coast next year.

After injury denied Pearson of the opportunity to defend her Olympic title last year in Rio, she decided to coach herself.

It proved to be masterstroke.

She assumed favouritism for the world title by clocking the fastest semi-final time of 12.53 on Friday evening and carried that dominance into the final.