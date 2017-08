Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is launching a $5.5 million campaign to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will launch the campaign at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital on Sunday, and says it will target parents through child care and social media.

While more 93 per cent of five-year-olds are fully vaccinated, immunisation rates remain low in some areas, Mr Hunt says.