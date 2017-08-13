Hawthorn have beaten North Melbourne by 27 points in retiring former skipper Luke Hodge's last match in Tasmania.

Returning from suspension, the former skipper played his final game in the Apple Isle as Hawthorn recorded an 18.8 (116) to 14.5 (89) victory.

Luke Bruest booted a game-high four goals, captain Jarryd Roughead kicked three and a host of other Hawks scored doubles.

Hawthorn held the lead all afternoon with the margin blowing out to 51 points midway through the third quarter.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing.

The Kangaroos went into the final term with momentum on the back of five-straight goals which reduced the margin to 19 points.

Devonport junior Ben Brown was a standout up front for the Kangaroos with three goals.

But the Hawks rallied in the last quarter in front of a 14,509-strong crowd.

Kangaroos lost captain Jack Ziebell before the match with a foot injury and were slow to start with Kayne Turner booting their first major in the 24th minute.

Hawthorn ball magnet Tom Mitchell finished with a game-high 35 disposals.