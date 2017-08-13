Josh Hazlewood is ready to shoulder extra pace workload in Mitchell Starc's absence during Australia's Test tour of Bangladesh.

Josh Hazlewood says he's ready to assume extra responsibility when Australia embark on their Test tour of Bangladesh.

The 26-year-old will lead Australia's pace attack during the two-Test series in the absence of injured spearhead Mitchell Starc.

Starc was ruled out of the series because of a stress fracture injury in his right foot that caused him to miss the third and fourth Tests against India earlier this year.

The left-armer is expected to take part in the one-day series in India starting next month with an eye towards having him in top shape for the summer Ashes series.

Fellow paceman James Pattinson will also miss the Bangladesh tour after being withdrawn last week due to inflammation in his back.

Hazlewood will be joined by pace partners Pat Cummins and Jackson Bird, with selectors opting for three full-time spinners in Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.

Speaking at the national team's pre-tour training camp in Darwin, Hazlewood said he was feeling fresh and ready for a heavy workload in Starc's absence.

"There's only going to be a couple of quicks in the team and a few spinners (but) as long as we're working together, I think we'll be okay," Hazlewood said on Sunday.

"I see myself as a leader amongst the group now.

"The team's changed a lot since I first came in, and I've gone from a junior player to a senior player, so I try to take that extra initiative to lead from the front."

Hazlewood said he was expecting a strong contest from a much-improved Bangladesh, who famously defeated England at home in 2016 to level their Test series 1-1.

"They're a world-class team," Hazlewood said.

"They had some pretty good showings in that Champion's Trophy tournament and their Test cricket at home has been pretty good.

"We can't take them lightly, that's for sure."

The Australians are scheduled to depart for Dhaka on August 18, with the first Test to commence on August 27.