A new poll shows Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy's lobster with an alleged mobster scandal has cost him valuable votes.

Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy's so-called lobster with a mobster scandal would cost him the marginal seats needed to win power, a new poll shows.

About a third of people polled in the marginal seats of Carrum, Bentleigh, Frankston and Mordialloc are less likely to vote Liberal because of the controversy, according to a ReachTel poll commissioned by Fairfax media.

Mr Guy admitted last week to sharing a lobster dinner with accused mafia boss Tony Madafferi after being invited by long-time Liberal member and Mr Madafferi's cousin Frank Lamattina back in April.