A light plane has flipped while landing at Caloundra Airport in Queensland leaving the pilot fighting for life.

A Brisbane pilot remains in a critical condition after the light plane he built himself crashed at Caloundra Airport on the Sunshine Coast.

The Sling 4 four-seater stalled and flipped on the runway as it landed just before midday on Saturday.

Pilot Ben Berg, who was raised in South Africa, was trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour as emergency crews worked to free him.

Another male passenger was also trapped while two others - a man and a woman - managed to free themselves and suffered only minor injuries.

Mr Berg was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the passengers were transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The pilot had "multi-trauma injuries" including significant lower limb, chest and head injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman Kristy McAlister said.

He remained in a critical condition late on Saturday night, a hospital spokeswoman told AAP.

In late July, a friend posted on Mr Berg's Facebook page that "it must be the best feeling to fly the plane you have built with your own hands".

"No words can describe it," the pilot replied.

Mr Berg's daughter, Micayla, was at Caloundra Airport on Saturday.

"We heard there was a crash and we just waited around and then heard they came down for a landing and the plane flipped," she told the Seven Network which reported Mr Berg had been taking her friends for a joy flight at the time.