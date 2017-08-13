Hardik Pandya's quickfire 108 has lifted India to 487 all out in Pallekele as the tourists seek a 3-0 Test whitewash over Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his maiden Test hundred off just 86 balls as India were dismissed for 487 in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was out just after lunch on day two for 108 as India gave themselves a strong base to push for a 3-0 series whitewash.

Left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, capturing 5-132, his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

Pandya's century was also a maiden first-class ton for the right-hander, who hit eight boundaries and seven sixes.

India resumed on 6-329 but suffered an early blow when they lost Wriddhiman Saha for 16 in the second over of the day after the wicketkeeper guided seamer Vishwa Fernando's left-arm delivery straight into the hands of the gully fielder.

Kuldeep Yadav showed he was a capable lower-order batsman with a well-crafted 26, more importantly adding 62 in an eighth-wicket stand that dampened Sri Lanka's hopes of restricting the touring side to under 400.

Kuldeep fell to Sandakan, who also dismissed Mohammed Shami for eight.

That brought Pandya, unbeaten on one overnight, and Umesh together for the last wicket, allowing the former a license to free his bat in search of quick runs.

The clean-hitting Pandya soon tore into the Sri Lanka attack and blasted 26 in one over from Malinda Pushpakumara, hitting the left-arm spinner for two fours and three sixes in five deliveries.

He reached three figures with a straight punch for four off paceman Lahiru Kumara.

India lead the three-match series 2-0 after big wins in Galle and Colombo.