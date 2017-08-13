Newcastle great Andrew Johns believes Brock Lamb should usurp Trent Hodkinson as the club's halfback next NRL season.

Newcastle great Andrew Johns has endorsed Brock Lamb as the man to wear the Knights No.7 jersey he made famous from 2018 and beyond.

Lamb continued his purple patch of form as he led the battling Knights to a third straight NRL win on Friday night.

The 20-year-old has been electric in their wins over Parramatta, Warriors and St George Illawarra in recent weeks, scoring three tries and setting up another five four-pointers.

Johns called for coach Nathan Brown to partner Brown and Sydney Roosters recruit Connor Watson in the halves next year as part of a new-look side.

That casts doubt over the future of Trent Hodkinson, who continues to battle a chronic knee injury and has been unable to find his best form during his two seasons in the Hunter.

The former Canterbury playmaker's contract runs until the end of 2018.

"Next year I think they'll be around that tenth to eighth position. It's a really exciting time," Johns told The Sunday Footy Show.

"They've got some quality coming - Kalyn Ponga, it'll be interesting to see how they're all going to fit in.

"This young man (Lamb), I think he'll be halfback next year, he'll steer them around.

"Connor Watson will be a running five-eighth, Ponga will play at fullback but he can ball play a little bit and be in the front line like (Penrith's Matt) Moylan used to."