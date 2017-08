Kenya's defeated opposition party says police are provoking violence and have killed 100 people. (AAP)

The defeated opposition party in Kenya say police have killed 100 people, adding to earlier claims this week's national election was hacked.

Kenya's opposition is accusing security forces of killing more than 100 people, including children, in a crackdown on post-election unrest.

The party did not offer any proof of the claims on Saturday, and Reuters has only been able to confirm 11 deaths nationwide.

Speaking at a news conference, James Orengo, a top member of the NASA opposition coalition, said police had provoked the violence.

His colleague, Johnson Muthama, said NASA would not be cowed or relent under the pressure.