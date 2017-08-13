Regan Lamble has led the Australian challenge in the women's 20km walk at the world athletics championships in London.
The 25-year-old Lamble crossed the line on The Mall in 22nd spot in one hour 31 minutes and 30 seconds - 13 places shy of her impressive ninth-placed effort at last year's Rio Olympics.
China's Yang Jiayu claimed gold in 1:26:18 on Sunday ahead of Maria Guadulupe Gonzalez of Mexico and Italy's Antonella Palmisano.
Beki Smith was 38th and Claire Tallent - the wife of 2012 50km Olympic champ Jared Tallent - was 43rd.
Tallent gave birth to her first son Harvey less than three months ago.