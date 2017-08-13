Regan Lamble was the first Australian home in the women's 20km walk at the world athletics championships.

Regan Lamble has led the Australian challenge in the women's 20km walk at the world athletics championships in London.

The 25-year-old Lamble crossed the line on The Mall in 22nd spot in one hour 31 minutes and 30 seconds - 13 places shy of her impressive ninth-placed effort at last year's Rio Olympics.

China's Yang Jiayu claimed gold in 1:26:18 on Sunday ahead of Maria Guadulupe Gonzalez of Mexico and Italy's Antonella Palmisano.

Beki Smith was 38th and Claire Tallent - the wife of 2012 50km Olympic champ Jared Tallent - was 43rd.

Tallent gave birth to her first son Harvey less than three months ago.