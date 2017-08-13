MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has secured his 70th career pole position after topping qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has taken pole position for the Austrian GP, sharing the front row with Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda rider Marquez, who was unhurt when he slid off his bike in the final practice session earlier Saturday, timed 1 minute, 23.235 seconds in his fastest lap on the 4.318km Red Bull Ring for his 70th career pole. Dovizioso and Lorenzo trailed by 0.144 and 0.386 seconds respectively.

Yamaha's six-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi posted the seventh fastest time, while last year's winner, Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone, was 10th.

With eight races to go, Marquez leads the overall standings with 154 points, ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales with 140 and Dovizioso with 133.