The new Royal Adelaide Hospital is set to see its first outpatients from Monday.

South Australia's new $2.3 billion Royal Adelaide Hospital is about to take its first patients.

The hospital's outpatient service will open on Monday, less than a month before it starts treating emergencies and taking admissions.

Premier Jay Weatherill says the move has posed challenges but the new RAH will be the best hospital in the country.

"I'm confident that with the planning that's gone into this that it will go smoothly," he said.

Mr Weatherill says the hospital is also on track to open its emergency department from September 5.