Queensland Rail should apologise to every single passenger who was left trapped on a train between stations on Friday night, the premier said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she hopes Queensland Rail will write to every single passenger who was left trapped for almost three-hours on a train stuck between stations.

Dozens of people could do nothing but sit, mostly in the dark, and vent their frustration on social media as they became stranded on the Ferny Grove line on Friday night.

Ms Palaszczuk said reports some passengers had to resort to urinating in the carriage were "horrific".