Rooney grabs winner on Everton homecoming

Wayne Rooney marked his Premier League return in Everton colours with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Rooney, who was full of invention and energy throughout, rose well to meet a fine Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross with a looping header into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

The former England captain rejoined his boyhood club last month after 13 years with Manchester United.

Everton's new goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, pulled off a superb save in injury time to deny Xherdan Shaqiri an equaliser from a long-range drive.

(Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Neville Dalton)