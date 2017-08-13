Hull KR coach Tim Sheens has urged his troops to go on with the job following a win over Leigh. (AAP)

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens urged his team to stay grounded following their 20-16 victory over Leigh Centurions in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

The veteran ex-NRL coach's success against the team who replaced them in Super League was hard-earned by the visitors to Leigh Sports Village.

Shaun Lunt scored twice for Leigh, including the match-winning try five minutes from the end, which was controversially awarded by the video referee despite what looked like a knock-on in the build-up.

Rovers coach Sheens was delighted with his team's performance.

"It's another foot in the door," he said.

"To win two out of two and one against a Super League side certainly helps, there's no doubt about that. Leigh completed at a very high rate and they battered us in the middle. I thought we got lucky on the play the ball for Lunt's try on the tryline.

"We hung in and hung in right till the end. We were not as clever as them with our kicking options but we managed to keep turning their fellas around."

Sheens sounded a cautious note.

"We will enjoy the win but it means nothing if we don't come out with the right attitude next week. London at home will be a tough game again," the former Panthers, Raiders, Cowboys, Tigers and Kangaroos mentor said.

"I think the Championship's top four teams this year are a much stronger four than last year. They were nervous and so were we."