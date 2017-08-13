THE RUN-IN FOR LEADING AFL FINALS HOPEFULS
1. Adelaide - 62 points, 142.1 per cent - Sydney (AO), West Coast (SO)
2. GWS Giants - 56, 117.7 - West Coast (Spotless), Geelong (SS)
3. Geelong - 54, 115.4 - Collingwood (MCG), GWS (SS)
4. Richmond - 52, 110.5 - Fremantle (S), St Kilda (MCG)
5. Sydney - 48, 123.7 - Adelaide (AO), Carlton (SCG)
6. Port Adelaide - 48, 123.2 - Bulldogs (Ballarat), Gold Coast (AO)
7. Melbourne - 44, 106 - Brisbane (MCG), Collingwood (MCG)
8. West Coast - 44, 105.7 - GWS (Spotless), Adelaide (SO)
-------
9. Western Bulldogs - 44, 98.3 - Port Adelaide (Ballarat), Hawthorn (ES)
10. Essendon - 40, 104.5 - Gold Coast (MS), Fremantle (ES)
11. St Kilda - 40, 96.1- North Melbourne (ES), Richmond (MCG).