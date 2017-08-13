The run home for the NRL's finals contender.

The run home for the sides in the hunt for the NRL top eight:

1. Melbourne - 38 points, +181 - Newcastle (a), South Sydney (h), Canberra (h).

2. Brisbane - 32 points, +160 - St George Illawarra (h), Parramatta (h), North Queensland (a).

3. Sydney Roosters - 32 points, +62 - Wests Tigers (h), Cronulla (a), Gold Coast (h).

4. Cronulla - 30 points, +53 - North Queensland (a), Sydney Roosters (h), Newcastle (a).

5. Parramatta - 30 points, -7 - Gold Coast (h), Brisbane (a), South Sydney (h).

6. Penrith - 28 points, +59 - Canberra (a), St George Illawarra (h), Manly (a).

7. Manly - 28 points, +37 - Canterbury (a), Warriors (a), Penrith (h).

8. North Queensland - 28 points, +36 - Cronulla (h), Wests Tigers (a), Brisbane (h)

-----

9. St George Illawarra - 26 points, +99 - Brisbane (a), Penrith (a), Canterbury (h).

10. Canberra - 24 points, +73 - Penrith (h), Newcastle (h), Melbourne (a).