Jason Day will play the third round of the PGA Championship in North Carolina with the final group. (AAP)

Sitting just two shots off the pace, Jason Day will play the third round at the PGA Championship in the final group alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner.

Jason Day will lead the Australian charge at the US PGA Championship with Adam Scott and Marc Leishman struggling midway through the third round at Quail Hollow.

While world No.7 Day sits two back of leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner, Scott has dropped three shots on day three to sit at eight-over-par through 10 holes at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

World No.17 Scott's round began with a double-bogey on his first hole and carded two more bogeys prior to making the turn but bounced back with a birdie at the par-4 11th.

Marc Leishman, the only other Australian to make the cut, dropped a shot before an eagle on the 10th lifted him back to three-under for the tournament.

Day, the 2015 US PGA Championship winner who also finished runner-up to Jimmy Walker last year, will play in the final group on Saturday alongside Kisner and world No.3 Matsuyama.

The 29-year-old Day sits at six-under, while Kisner and last week's WGC-Bridgestone winner Matsuyama set the pace at eight-under.

Due to weather delays forcing a portion of the field to complete their second rounds early on Saturday morning, tee times for the third round have been grouped into threesomes starting on the first tee.

Day gets his moving day campaign underway at 2pm local time.

Sharing third place with Day is American Chris Stroud, who will tee it up with Italy's Francesco Molinari and 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, who are both tied for fifth at five-under.

With the five-over cutline finalised on Saturday morning, Australians Scott Hend, Cameron Smith, Rod Pampling and Stuart Deane all missed the weekend rounds.