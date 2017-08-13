Maria Sharapova has pulled out of next week's WTA tournament in Cincinnati in an effort to ensure she is fit for the US Open.

Maria Sharapova has pulled out of next week's WTA tournament in Cincinnati in an effort to ensure she's fit for the US Open that starts at the end of this month.

The former world No.1, now No.149 in the rankings, continues to be troubled by an injury to her left forearm that she initially suffered in Stanford a few weeks ago and which forced her withdrawal after winning her first-round encounter.

She sat out the Rogers Cup in Toronto and will be absent in Cincinnati as she focuses on being fully fit for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where she needs a wildcard to compete.

"I arrived in Cincinnati eager to play. However, following the doctor's advice on-site, as a precaution for the US Open, I am unfortunately withdrawing from the tournament with the left forearm injury I sustained in Stanford," Sharapova said on the WTA Tour's website.

The 2011 champion was set to play French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in a highly-anticipated first-round clash, but the world No.12 will instead go up against either a qualifier or lucky loser.