Star Adelaide onballer Rory Sloane is upbeat about his chances of playing in the Friday night AFL blockbuster at home against Sydney.

Sloane revealed he tweaked an existing knee injury in Saturday night's win over Essendon at Etihad Stadium.

The incident forced him from the field, but he returned and played out the match.

Captain Taylor Walker also hurt an ankle in the game and the Crows are hopeful two of their most important players will be ready for the Swans clash.

Adelaide will confirm the minor premiership if they beat the Swans, while Sydney are only four points away from improbably breaking into the top four.

"I had a few concerned family and friends who all thought I might have broken the bottom of my leg, but it's just the outside of my knee," Sloane told Channel Seven's Game Day.

"I've been dealing with a little injury for a little bit of time now and I just tweaked it again.

"I played out the last quarter pretty well ... I will certainly give myself every chance (to play against Sydney)."

Sydney youngster Nic Newman hyperextended his right knee in Saturday's belting of Fremantle, meaning he will undergo scans.

Also, Richmond utility Josh Caddy is confident the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday's loss to Geelong is only minor.

Scans on Monday will determine how long he is out of action, but Caddy said it is the first time he has suffered a hamstring problem.

Geelong key forward Rhys Stanley is also nursing a calf strain from the match.

Meanwhile, injury-plagued Hawthorn recruit Jaeger O'Meara had made a successful return through the VFL.

O'Meara, who has had a succession of knee problems, picked up 29 possessions on Saturday for Box Hill.

Given Hawthorn will not make the finals, it is unclear whether O'Meara will return to the AFL this season.