THEY SAID IT: "The home crowd gets behind them - have a look at the free-kick count. It is what it is. What I will say is you have a significant home ground advantage." Richmond coach Damien Hardwick after the loss to Geelong at Simonds Stadium.

MAN OF THE ROUND: Josh Kennedy kicked six goals for West Coast, spearheading them to a crucial win over Carlton and giving him the Coleman Medal lead.

KEY MOMENT: St Kilda rallied from 40 points down on Sunday, reducing the margin to just a goal. Enter young Melbourne forward Mitch Hannan, who kicked two crucial goals in the last quarter. The Demons steadied and won by 24 points, putting them back in the top eight and taking the Saints' finals hopes out of their hands.

TALKING POINT: There was no rebound factor for Suns stand-in coach Dean Solomon as the Gold Coast crashed to yet another heavy loss in their first game after Rodney Eade's sacking.

STATS THAT MATTER: Sydney's 104-point demolition of Fremantle is the heaviest loss for Dockers coach Ross Lyon. It's also Sydney's biggest winning margin in their remarkable season, while 22.11 (143) was their highest score. And Lance Franklin only kicked four goals - they had 12 goalkickers in an incredibly even performance.

TRIBUNAL WATCH: GWS star Toby Greene is in trouble again, reported for rough conduct after his raised foot caught Western Bulldogs onballer Luke Dahlhaus in the mouth. It's an incident that has polarised opinion. Port Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines will come under scrutiny for a high bump on Collingwood's Tom Langdon, while Essendon midfielder Ben Howlett gave away a free kick for his sling tackle on Adelaide's Luke Brown. Unlike high-profile incidents over the last fortnight, Howlett is unlikely to face sanction.

KEY INJURIES: Rory Sloane (Adel, knee) Taylor Walker (Adel, foot/ankle) Rhys Stanley (Geel, calf) Josh Caddy (Rich, hamstring) Joe Daniher (Ess, finger) Nic Newman (Syd, knee) Sean Lemmens (GC, ankle).

WHAT'S NEXT: Adelaide's home Friday night blockbuster against Sydney is a finals rehearsal for two of the key premiership fancies. Saturday's Ballarat game between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide is crucial, especially for the ninth-placed Bulldogs. GWS host West Coast and Essendon must beat Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium to keep their dimming finals hopes alive.