Wests Tigers are set to confirm the signing of Benji Marshall next NRL season. (AAP)

Benji Marshall's NRL career has come full circle with the veteran playmaker to return to Wests Tigers in 2018.

Marshall, 32, has signed a one-year contract with the Tigers which will likely see him end his career at Concord.

After debuting with the joint venture in 2003, Marshall played 201 games for the Tigers, including their only grand final win in 2005.

The 2010 Golden Boot winner left the NRL for a stint with Auckland-based Super Rugby side the Blues in 2014 before returning with St George Illawarra and Brisbane.

After finding a new lease on life at the Broncos as their bench utility and back-up half, the club was keen to re-sign him.

However because of salary cap restraints they could only offer him a bargain basement deal and he elected to take up an opportunity under Ivan Cleary as a part of the club's rebuild.

"Benji has been one of the premier players in the NRL since his debut season and it's great to be able to welcome him back to Wests Tigers," Cleary said.

"He brings more than 250 games of NRL experience back to this club which will be invaluable for our young side.

"He has a lot to offer this club and I know he's keen to return and make a positive impact."

With Luke Brooks expected to partner Canterbury recruit Josh Reynolds in the halves, it's not clear what role Marshall will play next year.

Marshall joins Reynolds, Russell Packer, Ben Matulino and Chris McQueen as the club's key signings for the 2018 season.