Wests Tigers have dented Manly's prospects of a top-four NRL finish and boosted their own prospects of avoiding the wooden spoon in a thrilling 30-26 comeback win at Leichhardt Oval.

The Tigers trailed 20-6 at the break after first half try doubles to Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Akila Uate.

The home team roared back after the break and completed a stirring recovery with winger Malakai Waten-Zelezniak crossing for the winning try with less than two minutes to play.

If the halftime margin had stayed the same the Sea Eagles would have gone fourth on points differential and the Tigers fallen to last behind Newcastle.

The Tigers revival started when centre Kevin Naiqama and five-eighth Tuimoala Lolohea crossed for tries.

However Tigers' fullback James Tedesco dropped the restart kick after Lolohea's try and shortly after Addin Fonua-Blake barged over to give Manly a bit more breathing space.

The Tigers rallied again and cut the gap to two with 18 minutes to go after Sauaso Sue charged over the line.

The Tigers also started the game well with Elijah Taylor scoring the first try, but Manly then rattled 20 unanswered points.

The Tigers played much of the match without hooker Matt McIlwrick, who suffered concussion in the first half.