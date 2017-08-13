The Gold Coast Titans will hold crisis talks with coach Neil Henry and Jarryd Hayne on Monday. (AAP)

Gold Coast will hold crisis talks with coach Neil Henry and superstar Jarryd Hayne on Monday after their relationship soured publicly.

There are now serious doubts about whether both men can remain at the NRL club next season, with rugby league Darren Lockyer saying the partnership appears untenable.

Hayne told News Corp that Henry did not talk to him in the week leading up to Saturday's heavy loss to St George Illawarra.

He also said he would leave - despite having another season on his $1.2 million a year deal - if he wasn't wanted and would confer with his manager this week.

It's previously been claimed that Henry never wanted Hayne when he was signed mid-season last year, concerned about unbalancing his roster under the salary cap.

The club said on Sunday chairperson Rebecca Frizelle and CEO Graham Annesley would meet Henry and Hayne on Monday to "seek further explanation of recent developments and determine the appropriate course forward.

"These distractions are demoralising to our entire playing group, members, sponsors, and everyone who supports the Titans.

The issues involved must be addressed in the best interests of the club's future."

Henry is already under pressure to keep his job after his side suffered their 14th loss of the season while the NRL has the club up for sale.

Lockyer doubted both men could remain at the club beyond this year.

"I think it is," Lockyer told the Sunday Footy Show when asked if Hayne's future at the Titans was in jeopardy.

"From the outside looking in, it looks like the relationship between the coach and Jarryd is untenable.

"It'll be an interesting new few weeks."

Fellow great Brad Fittler, who has worked with Hayne as coach of NSW City Origin team, said the fullback was looking unmotivated and slammed him for speaking publicly about his gripes with Henry.

He also questioned how Hayne's career would end.

"He's the type of bloke if for some reason he found some motivation, and he got really fit in this off-season, he could turn it around for the final years of his playing career and really come out the other end," Fittler said.

"It looks like he's being a little bit lazy at the moment. He can go that way and fade out."