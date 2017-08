France and US have agreed to work together on the North Korean nuclear crisis, says the White House.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have spoken by phone and agreed to work together on a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the White House says.

"They discussed the need to confront the increasingly dangerous situation associated with North Korea's destabilising and escalatory behaviour," the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

In recent days, Trump and the North Korean regime have engaged in heated rhetoric about the Asian nation's nuclear weapons program.