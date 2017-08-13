Josh Frydenberg says Donald Trump is reacting in a way any major leader would. (AAP)

Josh Frydenberg says the president is reacting in a way any major leader would after being threatened directly by another country.

"I don't think any country wants to leave itself vulnerable to attack, let alone such a rogue state as North Korea with a young inexperienced leader who has made such damaging and dangerous threats," Mr Frydenberg told Sky News on Sunday.