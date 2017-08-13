The governor of Virginia has delivered a strongly-worded speech in which he condemns white supremacists in the wake of the Charlottesville protest.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has condemned the white supremacists whose rally in Charlottesville led to clashes and at least one death, telling the Nazi marchers that "there is no place for you here".

McAuliffe appeared at a press conference in Charlottesville in the aftermath of the bloody confrontations on the street.

"I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today," he said.

"Our message is plain and simple. Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. Shame on you.

"You pretend that you are patriots but you are anything but a patriot.

"You came here today to hurt people. And you did hurt people. But my message is clear. We are stronger than you. You have made our Commonwealth stronger. You will not succeed.

"There is no place for you here. There is no place for you in America. We work here today to bring people together to unify folks. I remind you all that we are a nation of immigrants.

"Unless you're Native American, the first ships that came to Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607 and since that time many people have come to our great country to unite us.

"Our diversity, that mosaic tile of immigrants, is what makes us so special. And we will not let anybody come here and destroy it."

Earlier in the day, he declared a state of emergency to assist authorities in the city in controlling the situation.

Police said that a 32-year-old woman was killed as she was crossing the street and a car was driven into a crowd of counter-demonstrators.

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended and the case is being treated as a criminal homicide, with 19 more injured in the incident.

Throughout the day, cable news networks played shocking and even chilling images of neo-Nazis and white nationalists marching in the streets of Charlottesville as they were protesting plans to remove a statute of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

They quickly clashed with counter-protesters before police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered them to disburse.

McAuliffe said that he spoke with Trump on Saturday and twice told him that "there has got to be a movement in this country to bring people together. The hatred and the rhetoric that has gone on and it's intensified over the last couple of months is dividing this great nation."

Trump, too, responded with tweets and a statement calling for unity, and condemning "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

But he faced criticism for not specifically calling out the white supremacists or citing the car crash.

Some members of Trump's own party called on the President to specifically cite the Charlottesville tragedy as a terror attack, or to call out white nationalists.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that it was "very important" for the country to hear the president "describe events in Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by white supremacists."