A drawn series against the British and Irish Lions has given New Zealand plenty to work on ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener.

All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett says his side were "tested in the areas we haven't been before" by the Lions.

"It's just what we needed," Barrett said, adding that he expects to face a much-improved Wallabies outfit at ANZ Stadium.