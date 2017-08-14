Ansell's full-year net profit has fallen more than seven per cent to $US147.7 million ($A186.8 million), while revenue was up 1.7 per cent.

Gloves and protective clothing maker Ansell's full-year net profit has dropped 7.2 per cent to $US147.7 million ($A186.8 million), down 7.2 per cent from the previous year which included a gain on the sale of its Onguard business.

Revenue for the 12 months to June 30 was 1.7 per cent higher at $US1.60 billion, which included $US225 million from the sexual wellness division that it sold to a Chinese consortium in May.

The company declared an unfranked dividend of 23.75 cents, taking full-year payout to US44 cents, a 0.5 US cent improvement from the previous year.