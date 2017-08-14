Sally Pearson headed the list of Australian success stories at the world athletics championships in London.

REPORT CARD FROM THE AUSTRALIAN TEAM AT THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

HITS

Sally Pearson - Brilliant win in the 100m hurdles. Once again, the star of the show.

Dani Stevens - Smashed the national record with her last throw of the discus final to secure silver.

Brooke Stratton - Overcame injuries to finish a very solid sixth in the long jump.

Kurtis Marschall - Still only 20 and with the world at his feet, having finished seventh in the pole vault.

Jess Trengove - Ninth place in the marathon was the best by an Australian woman in the event at a world titles.

Dane Bird-Smith - PB in the 20km walk was a big tick, but would love to have finished higher than sixth.

MISSES

Ryan Gregson - A year after becoming the first Australian man in 40 years to qualify for an Olympic 1500m final, he was eliminated in the opening round.

Fabrice Lapierre - A silver medallist two years ago in Rio but never looked like contending in London, despite scraping into the long jump final.

Kathryn Mitchell - Arrived in London touted as a medal chance, but flopped badly in javelin qualifying.

Ella Nelson - Way off the pace in the 200m heats, a year after going within one hundredth of a second of a spot in the Rio final.

Steve Solomon - The London Olympics finalist bowed out in the first round of the men's 400m.