Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has lifted its full-year cash earnings more than four per cent, while its statutory profit is up more than three per cent.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's full-year cash earnings has risen 4.2 per cent to $418.3 million, despite banking regulator APRA's recent lending caps restricting strong growth.

The regional lender has lifted its statutory net profit for the 12 months to June 30 to $429.6 million, up 3.4 per cent on the $415.6 million for the 2016 financial year.

Bendigo Bank retained a final fully franked dividend at 34 cents per share, bringing its full-year payout to 68 cents.