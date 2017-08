Australian Dane Bird-Smith has finished sixth in the men's 20km walk at the London world athletics championships.

Australian Dane Bird-Smith has hung tough to finish sixth in the men's 20km walk at the world athletics championships in London.

A bronze medallist at last year's Rio Olympics, Bird-Smith crossed the finish line on Sunday in one hour 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

Eider Arevalo of Colombia won the gold medal in 1:18:53.