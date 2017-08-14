Commonwealth Bank chief executive Ian Narev took a 55 per cent pay cut in what looks like being his final full year at the helm of Australia's largest bank.

CBA's annual report, released on Monday, shows that Mr Narev - who will retire during the 2018 financial year - received total remuneration of $5.5 million in the 12 months to June 30, down from $12.3 million a year earlier following allegations the bank breached money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

"Although the group has delivered strong results for shareholders in FY17, the board recognises the significant damage caused to the group's trust and reputation," remuneration committee chairman Sir David Higgins wrote to shareholders.