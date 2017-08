China has moved to implement United Nations sanctions on North Korea.

China's Commerce Ministry has issued an order banning imports of coal, iron ore, lead concentrates and ore, lead and sea food from North Korea, effective from Tuesday, as Beijing moved to implement UN sanctions announced earlier this month.

The United Nations sanctions must be implemented 30 days after the resolution was approved in a vote on August 6.

China is North Korea's largest trading partner, accounting for 90 per cent of North Korea's total trade.