A raft of changes to citizenship rules, including a tougher English language test, will head to the Senate after passing parliament's lower house on Monday.

The Turnbull government insists its overhaul of citizenship rules is in Australia's best interest as draft laws cleared parliament's lower house.

The coalition used its numbers to pass the bill on Monday, despite fierce opposition from Labor, which labelled the proposal - particularly the tougher English language test - divisive, unfair and even racist during debate.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton branded some of Labor's comments offensive, telling parliament it was in the national interest to have the "necessary levers" to ensure people who reject Australian values don't get the privilege of being a citizen.