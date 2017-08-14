Independent members in the House of Representatives have sought to revive debate around an Australian bill of rights by presenting a private members bill.

Crossbenchers in the House of Representatives have renewed a push for Australia to adopt its own national bill of rights.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie presented a private bill on Monday that sought a bill of rights to promote universal respect and observance of human rights, similar to the USA.

"This bill will not transfer sovereignty to the courts," Mr Wilkie said. "Rather it will ensure that human rights are considered effectively when laws are made."

Only five acts of parliament dealt with human rights, in the areas of sex, race, age and disability highlighting that committees on the issue were also ineffective.

"I think the parliamentary processes in regards to human rights are, frankly, lame," Mr Wilkie said.

"This bill is necessary."

Mr Wilkie modelled his bill on the Australian Bill of Rights Bill from 2001 and said Australia was the only democratic country without a bill of rights.

The bill was timely as Australia saw recent instances of increasing surveillance, secrecy and indefinite detention without charge.

Another independent MP Cathy McGowan said much of the legislation before the parliament infringed human rights.

Deciding same-sex marriage by a postal survey and efforts to tighten citizenship laws were a case in point.

"It's causing huge fear in my community about what their rights are as Australians," she said.

"What we need is a national approach."