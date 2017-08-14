What happened on day 10 at the world athletics championships in London.

SNAPSHOT OF ACTION FROM DAY 10 OF THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Star of the day: Kenyan Hellen Obiri blew past 10,000m gold medallist Almaz Ayana from Ethiopia in the final lap to claim gold in the women's 5000m.

Best Australian performance: Dani Stevens smashed the Australian record to finish second behind Croatian Sandra Perkovic in the women's discus final.

Upset of the day: Kenyan Asbel Kiprop came up short in his bid for a fourth straight world 1500m title. But never mind - the winner was countryman Elijah Manangoi.

Quote of the day: "It's really sad that I have to walk away," said Usain Bolt, whose anti-climatic major championships swansong included bronze in the 100m and a dramatic cramp in the anchor leg of the 4x100m relay.

Stat of the day: With the United States winning gold in the women's 4x400m, Allyson Felix lifted her record tally of world championship medals to 16. That's two more than the pair in equal second place - sprint legends Merlene Ottey and Usain Bolt.