Jason Day is struggling to bounce back from his third-round collapse at the US PGA Championship and is even par midway through the final round on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Australian world No.7 carded a quadruple-bogey 8 at the 18th hole to sign for a six-over-par 77 after starting day three just two shots off the pace.
Day opened his final round on Sunday by holing a bunker shot for birdie, but cancelled out another birdie with two bogeys to be even-par through nine holes at North Carolina's Quail Hollow.
The 29-year-old Day sits seven shots adrift of leader Kevin Kisner, who at seven-under made par on his first hole to maintain a one-shot lead over Japanese world No.3 Hideki Matsuyama and American Justin Thomas.
Day won the 2015 US PGA Championship and finished a shot behind 2016 winner Jimmy Walker.
Earlier, Victoria's Marc Leishman signed off on the year's final major in style with a four-under 67 to claw his way back to an even-par total.
Fellow Australian Adam Scott signed for a solid 71 to finished at eight-over.