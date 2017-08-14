Carlton director of coaching and ex-Adelaide AFL coach Neil Craig will step away from the game at the end of the season.

Former Adelaide senior coach and AFL industry veteran Neil Craig will step away from the game at the end of the season.

Craig coached the Crows from midway through the 2004 season until the end of 2011 and finished with an 89-68 win-loss record.

He led Adelaide to the finals in his first five full seasons in charge, with the Crows stumbling in preliminary finals in 2005 and 2006.

Craig has held senior football department positions at Melbourne and Essendon and is currently Carlton's director of coaching.

"While it has been an incredible journey across nearly twenty years in the industry, I am at the stage of life where the timing feels right to step back from full-time professional sport," Craig said.

"The decision hasn't been made lightly, but this is primarily a lifestyle decision for both my family and me."

The 61-year-old also coached Melbourne for 11 games - for one win and 10 losses - in 2013 after Mark Neeld was sacked as senior coach.

Craig, who played 319 games in stints at Norwood, Sturt and North Adelaide in the SANFL, was Adelaide's senior fitness advisor when Malcolm Blight coached the club to back-to-back AFL flags in 1997 and 1998.