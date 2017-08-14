The same experts who did the business case for Melbourne's axed East West Link also did the modelling for the controversial West Gate Tunnel, a transport planner says.
William McDougall, a consultant on the West Gate Tunnel toll road project, has told a senate committee he was "surprised" to see the experts employed after Labor rubbished their work on the dumped East West Link.
Labor paid more than $1 billion not to build that road but shortly after taking power in 2014 announced plans for the $5.5 billion West Gate Tunnel.