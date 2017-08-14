Victorian Labor has rubbished the work of the experts who did the business case for the East West Link, only to employ them for work on the West Gate Tunnel.

The same experts who did the business case for Melbourne's axed East West Link also did the modelling for the controversial West Gate Tunnel, a transport planner says.

William McDougall, a consultant on the West Gate Tunnel toll road project, has told a senate committee he was "surprised" to see the experts employed after Labor rubbished their work on the dumped East West Link.

Labor paid more than $1 billion not to build that road but shortly after taking power in 2014 announced plans for the $5.5 billion West Gate Tunnel.