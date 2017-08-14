Triple Olympic swimmer Chris Fydler is favoured to take over from Kitty Chiller as chef de mission of Australia's Olympic team.

Incumbent Kitty Chiller has told the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) she doesn't want the job for the 2020 Tokyo Games as she pursues a corporate career.

Fydler, a triple Olympian, has been deputy chef de mission for the past two Games and will be discussed as a candidate at an AOC board meeting later this month.

Chiller was the nation's first female chef de mission but oversaw just one Olympics - Australia's troubled campaign in Rio last year.

"I have struggled with the decision, it has been hard. I love the athletes and the Olympic movement," Chiller told News Corp.

"I didn't want to rush it because I wanted to be sure.

"I have probably always known what it would be and I am so busy now with the corporate work that I have been doing that now it just feels right.''

An AOC executive board meeting on August 24 will discuss a replacement.