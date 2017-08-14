Toby Greene might find himself in tribunal trouble once again this week. (AAP)

Toby Greene's unusual incident during the win over the Western Bulldogs has divided AFL opinion.

Toby Greene has split opinion in the AFL thanks to the unusual incident that left Luke Dahlhaus nursing a split lip.

GWS will find out on Monday afternoon whether Greene faces suspension after he was reported during Friday night's win over the Western Bulldogs.

Greene raised his leg to protect himself while receiving a handball and his foot caught Dahlhaus in the face.

While Greene has an appalling tribunal record, this time he appeared to only have eyes for the ball.

At 179cm, Dahlhaus is one of the AFL's shorter players.

For every commentator who says Greene was only trying to protect himself legitimately while gaining possession, there is another who feels the incident is a bad look and warrants suspension.

If the match review panel decides to punish Greene, his bad record means a ban of more than one game.

He has served a couple of two-game striking suspensions already this season.

The Giants are second with two rounds left and if the MRP rules against Greene, they could roll the dice at the tribunal.

Port Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines will also come under MRP scrutiny for his high bump on Collingwood defender Tom Langdon in the first term of Sunday's win at Adelaide Oval.

Langdon played out the game, which will help Wines' cause.

Power coach Ken Hinkley is confident his star onballer will be cleared.

"I half caught a glimpse of it and it's a bump, Langdon was okay and I hope from Ollie's point of view there's nothing in it too much," Hinkley said.

Essendon onballer Ben Howlett was penalised with a free kick for his arm-pinning tackle on Adelaide defender Luke Brown.

But unlike the controversial Patrick Dangerfield and Brodie Grundy cases over the last fortnight, Brown was not concussed and Howlett most likely will not face any MRP sanction.